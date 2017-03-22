Derry GAA express deepest sympathy to the family of the late Martin McGuinness 22 March 2017





Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at the 2003 All Ireland Senior Football Final between Tyrone and Armagh Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at the 2003 All Ireland Senior Football Final between Tyrone and Armagh

Derry GAA has added its voice to the many tributes being paid to the late former deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness.

In a statement posted on its website (derrygaa.ie), the Oak Leaf County remembered 'a supporter and true friend of Derry GAA' who passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Derry GAA would like to express its deepest sympathy to the family of Martin McGuinness R.I.P. on what is a sad day for Derry and a sad day for Ireland.

"Brother of our former senior footballer, Tom McGuinness, Martin was a supporter and true friend of Derry GAA, who rarely missed a game at Celtic Park.

"In March 2013, Martin McGuinness spoke of his great pride at seeing GAA Congress visit his city and county for the first time. Hosted on the Ebrington site, linked from one side of our city to another via the Peace Bridge, McGuinness addressed Gaels from five continents, saying: “The greatest asset of the GAA is its people and your contribution is greatly appreciated".

"We would like to return our appreciation today by sincerely thanking Martin McGuinness for his role in creating what we are confident will be a bright, brand new day for all of our people.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam".