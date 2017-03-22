"Thanks to all at Dr Crokes for making Amy feel so special on such a big day for the club" 22 March 2017





Amy Connors helps captain Johnny Buckley lift the Andy Merrigan Cup after Dr Crokes' All-Ireland final success over Slaughtneil at Croke Park.

The father of 10-year-old Amy Connors has sent a thank you message to All-Ireland Club winners Dr Crokes.

One of the highlights of St Patrick's Day in Croke Park was the sight of Amy, who is battling cancer, lifting the Andy Merrigan Cup along with captain Johnny Buckley following the Killarney outfit's final success over Slaughtneil.

Amy's dad, Brendan, has sent a video to the club to express their family's appreciation for the gesture which illustrated the close-knit nature of the GAA club scene and Dr Crokes have shared it on social media.

"When you're dealing with cancer, a daily dose of inspiration can make a big difference in your outlook on life during your cancer journey" he says.

"Being around people who inspire, challenge, and make you feel better helps brings perspective and optimism to this situation. So thanks to all at Dr Crokes for making Amy feel so special on such a big day for the club."