Team news: Dublin U21 starting line-up revealed 21 March 2017





Dublin's Con O'Callaghan has his shot saved by Graham Brody of Laois.

The Dublin U21 football team has been announced ahead of tomorrow evening's Leinster semi-final clash with Longford at Mullingar.

Dublin (U21 FC v Longford): Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Cillian Sheridan, Darren Byrne; Shane Clayton, Sean McMahon, Cian Murphy; Andy Foley, Donal McIlgorm; Brian Howard, Aaron Byrne, Colm Basquel; Stephen Smith, Con O'Callaghan, Tom Fox.

Throw in is at 7:30pm.