Portlaoise to host final Leinster U21FC decider 21 March 2017





O'Moore Park has been chosen as the venue for the last-ever Leinster U21 football final.



Offaly are set to lock horns with either Dublin or Longford in the historic provincial decider on Wednesday week, March 29th (7:30pm).

The Faithful County secured their place in the final with victory over Laois last week, while holders Dublin and Longford will contest the second semi-final in Mullingar tomorrow night.

Dublin are bidding for a fourth successive provincial crown at this level, while Longford have yet to win one and Offaly claimed their eighth and most-recent U21 FC in 1995. After this year, the U21 football championship will cease to exist, with a new under 20 competition replacing it.