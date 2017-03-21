Dubs run will never be repeated - Curran 21 March 2017





Dublin's Paul Curran Dublin's Paul Curran

Paul Curran believes we will never see the likes of the current Dublin football team again.

Jim Gavin's charges extended their remarkable unbeaten run to 34 matches when drawing with Kerry and former star Curran is backing them to remain unbeaten for the remainder of the year and retain the national league, Leinster and All-Ireland SFC crowns:

"We'll never see the likes of it again, no gaelic football team will do what they've done. We're waiting over 80 years for that to happen, it'll never happen again and they're not finished yet," the three-times All Star states in The Irish Independent.

"And when they're finished it'll be unrepeatable, it'll never be done again. It's extraordinary. Jim will be talking about Roscommon, that's the mantra and it's one of the reasons we're looking at this unbeaten run because they look at the next game and nothing else.

"It's got to the stage where they want to keep it going, they want to win another league and go through a championship unbeaten which would be remarkable.

"It would have been very easy for fellas with three or four All-Ireland medals to lose last Saturday's match when they were up against it in Tralee but they all know they have to take their chances when they come."