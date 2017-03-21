"I didn't get it wrong on purpose, I just didn't see it" 21 March 2017





Referee David Gough leaves the field with stewards as members of the Kerry backroom team approach him after the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Referee David Gough has conceded that he erred when not awarding Kerry a late free that could have earned them a draw in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.

The Kingdom were infuriated when, with time almost up and the Dubs ahead by 0-21 to 2-14, Kevin McManamon's wild frontal challenge on Peter Crowley within scoring range of the Dublin posts went unpunished and the holders went straight up to the other end of the field to tag on the insurance point. It was the key moment in an absorbing contest and Meath match official Gough admits it should have been a free, but says he was unsighted and couldn't see the foul:

"What people didn't realise at the time was I didn't know I had missed what I had missed," he commented on LMFM radio. "I don't know how many times I have watched it back since. I know I got it wrong. I didn't get it wrong on purpose, I just didn't see it.

"Michael Fitzsimons, the Dublin corne -back, had come on that day and he had just crossed my line of vision. I knew an impact had happened and the ball spilled. I didn't know whether it was a proper charge or not, but I couldn't call it because I didn't see it.

"Unfortunately, as Peter Crowley was getting up off the ground, the man he was marking, Diarmuid Connolly, was putting that insurance point over the bar. I could understand why Kerry people would be quite frustrated - but what I would like them to realise is I just didn't see it."