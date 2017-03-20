HS football team of the week 20 March 2017





The Monaghan players take to the field at Grattan Park, Inniskeen for their Allianz FL clash against Roscommon.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. The Monaghan players take to the field at Grattan Park, Inniskeen for their Allianz FL clash against Roscommon.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

13 counties are represented on our football team of the week following round 5 of the Allianz Football Leagues...

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Galway)

Derry's woes were compounded when Lavelle stopped a late Emmett McGuckin penalty at Tuam Stadium.



2. Donal Keogan (Meath)

Keogan's goal was crucial to the Royals' second-half comeback against Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn.





3. Barry Gilleran (Longford)

Gilleran enjoyed a fine outing as Longford scored a morale boosting Division 3 win over Sligo at Glennon Bros Pearse Park.



4. Paul Hughes (Armagh)

Hughes stood out in defence as the Orchard County brought neighbours Louth's unbeaten Division 3 run to an end in Drogheda.



5. Jimmy Feehan (Tipperary)

The half-back was one of 11 players that made the scoresheet for Tipperary in their four point victory over Offaly.





6. Tadgh Morley (Kerry)

Handed the task of curbing Ciaran Kilkenny's influence, Morley didn't let his side down.



7. Aidan Breen (Fermanagh)

Fermanagh injected a new lease of life in into their Division 2 campaign and sent over three points against Clare.





8. Kevin Feely (Kildare)

The consistently good form of midfielder Feely has been a key component in Kildare's push for promotion to the top flight.



9. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan)

With their backs very much against the wall, McKiernan, who scored 1-5, and his Cavan team-mates came up trumps against Mayo.



10. Ben Brosnan (Wexford)

The Model County have secured promotion with one game to go and Brosnan top scored against London with eleven points.





11. Dara McVeety (Cavan)

McVeety was a constant thorn in the side of the Mayo defence and he contributed three points to the Breffni County's winning tally of 0-15.



12. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

The Donegal dynamo epitomised the energy that Donegal brought to Saturday evening's win over Tyrone.



13. Paul Geaney (Kerry)

The All-Star forward found the target with seven points but it wasn't sufficient to bring a stop to Dublin's unbeaten record.





14. Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

A fully fit McCarron has significantly boosted the attacking options available to Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke and his selectors.



15. Conor McHugh (Dublin)

The Dublin corner-forward spilt the posts with two points in Saturday's stalemate at Austin Stack Park.