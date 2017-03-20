Top scorers: Heslin stretches his lead 20 March 2017





John Heslin continues to set the pace at the top of the Allianz Football League scoring charts with 2-37 after five rounds.

John Heslin remains on course to be the Allianz Football League's leading scorer after getting into double figures once again yesterday.

The Westmeath sharpshooter's 0-10 against Wicklow in Division 4 has brought his overall tally to 2-37, which is an average of almost nine points a game. Dublin's Dean Rock is in second place with 0-34, while Conor Sweeney of Tipperary and Wicklow's Seanie Furlong occupy joint third spot with 2-27 and 1-30 respectively.

Overall league top scorers:

John Heslin, Westmeath 2-37 (43)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-34 (34)

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-27 (33)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-30 (33)

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-22 (31)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-29 (29)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-19 (28)

Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-25 (28)

Division 1

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-34 (34)

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-22 (31)

Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-22 (25)

Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 3-14 (23)

Jack McCarron, Monaghan 2-14 (20)

Gearoid McKiernan, Cavan 2-13 (19)

Conor McManus, Monaghan 0-18 (18)

Peter Harte, Tyrone 0-16 (16)

Ciaran Thompson, Donegal 0-16 (16)

Division 2

Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-25 (28)

Barry McHugh, Galway 0-22 (22)

James Kielt, Derry 0-21 (21)

Sean Quigley, Fermanagh 0-19 (19)

Eoin Cleary, Clare 0-18 (18)

David Tubridy, Clare 1-14 (17)

Neil Flynn, Kildare 0-17 (17)

Colm O'Neill, Cork 0-16 (16)

Division 3

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-27 (33)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-29 (29)

Donie Kingston, Laois 2-21 (27)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 1-23 (26)

Ryan Burns, Louth 3-17 (26)

Stefan Campbell, Armagh 2-17 (23)

Nigel Dunne, Offaly 0-22 (22)

Adrian Marren, Sligo 1-18 (21)

Division 4

John Heslin, Westmeath 2-37 (43)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-30 (33)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-19 (28)

Rory Mason, London 1-23 (26)

Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 0-21 (21)

Paul Whyte, Waterford 1-16 (19)

Ben Brosnan, Wexford 0-18 (18)

Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-17 (17)

Patrick Hurney, Waterford 0-17 (17)

Goalscoring charts:

Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3

Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 3

Keelan Sexton (Clare) 3

Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 3

Ryan Burns (Louth) 3

Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 3

Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3

Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3

Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) 2

Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 2

Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 2

Jamie Malone (Clare) 2

Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2

Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2

Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2

Chris Healy (Kildare) 2

David Slattery (Kildare) 2

Eamonn Brannigan (Galway) 2

Shane Walsh (Galway) 2

Donie Kingston (Laois) 2

Larry Moran (Longford) 2

Niall Murphy (Sligo) 2

Stephen Coen (Sligo) 2

Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2

Niall Rowland (Armagh) 2

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) 2

Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2

John Heslin (Westmeath) 2

Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2

Highest individual scores from each round:

Round 1

Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4

Round 2

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11

Round 4

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary v Longford) 2-7

Round 5

Paul Broderick (Carlow v Waterford) 2-6

Overall highest individual score:

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11