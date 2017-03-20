'Geezer': Louth are still in the driving seat 20 March 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Kieran McGeeney believes Louth are destined for promotion, despite suffering their first defeat of the Division 3 campaign to his Armagh side yesterday.

The Orchard produced a dominant display to run out 3-15 to 0-11 winners and move into third position in the table.

"We scored well and it was a good day, but the bottom line is that we are still third and they are still top, so we still have a lot of work to do," the Armagh manager said.

"It was a very pleasing performance, but all it is is two points. I'd be very surprised if Louth aren't in Division 2 next season."

McGeeney felt Aidan Forker's first-minute red card was harsh.

"Aidan Forker was very unfortunate. The ref (Ciaran Branagan) says he didn't see it, but Aidan's in possession of the ball and the linesman saw it. I know the hand struck, but he was just trying to push him back like everybody does.

"I thought it was a harsh decision. He did hit him on the head, there is no doubt about that, but reputations precede a lot of players."