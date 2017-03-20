Championship comes early for Geaney 20 March 2017





Dublin's Darren Daly blocks a goal attempt from Paul Geaney of Kerry.

Dublin's Darren Daly blocks a goal attempt from Paul Geaney of Kerry.

Paul Geaney says last Saturday night's drawn Allianz League clash between Kerry and Dublin was played with the same intensity as a championship game.

"It was a championship pace match, maybe in worse conditions, but it was as close to championship as you are going to get at this time of year," the Kerry attacker is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"End-to-end stuff, really high intensity, a lot of tackling, a lot of guys hungry for the breaks, so it was really a high intensity game."

While disappointed not to hold on for the win, the Kingdom could glean some satisfaction from the fact that they stayed with their great rivals until the end.

"The performance is what we've been chasing the last couple of years against Dublin, I suppose mainly, because we haven't performed for a full 70 minutes against them," Geaney continued.

"We did tonight for 75 minutes and if play was let develop another small bit at the end, maybe we would have kicked the winner. The performance was good, but the result wasn't exactly what we wanted."