McCormack earns manager's praise 20 March 2017





Longford's Sean McCormack.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Longford's Sean McCormack.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Denis Connerton heaped praise on Sean McCormack after the Killoe sharpshooter fired Longford to a crucial victory over Sligo.

McCormack returned to the inter-county fold at the start of the year and posted 0-7 yesterday to boost Longford's Division 3 survival hopes.

"It's great to see Sean do that," the Longford boss enthused in the Irish Daily Star.

"We have huge belief in the man; everyone in Longford shares that belief. He is a great guy. It took him a while to get back into the pace again. The two second half points were hugely precious for us."

Connerton also took encouragement from Longford's fast start.

"The object for us today was to get a good start because our starts have been awful sloppy. We are delighted we started well today. We hadn't led in our previous three games so that was crucial for us to get the lead and have something to hang onto rather than chase."