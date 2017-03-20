O'Rourke hails McCarron impact 20 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Monaghan's Jack McCarron celebrates scoring a goal against Roscommon.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Malachy O'Rourke was full of praise for Jack McCarron after his man of the match performance against Roscommon.

The fit-again full forward has been one of the standout performers in the Allianz League and hit 1-7 as the Farney ran out comfortable victors in Inniskeen to go joint-top of Division 1.

“Jack has had a couple of very tough years [with injuries]; he has worked really hard, he’s a good finisher and he uses the ball well. He’s taken some of the scoring burden off Conor [McManus] and a couple of other forwards chipped in to get us a good tally today,” the Monaghan manager explained to the Irish News.

O'Rourke was already looking forward to next Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Donegal.

“They have been very strong at underage; they have a conveyor belt of talent coming through and they have the luxury that a lot of them are big players as well," he continued.

“There’s been a good rivalry built up between the teams over the last few years. It will be an interesting game and both teams will want to win it to progress in the league.”