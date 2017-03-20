Odds: Dubs remain favourites to retain their Division 1 crown 20 March 2017





Dublin's Darren Daly, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Paul Flynn inspect the pitch before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Darren Daly, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Paul Flynn inspect the pitch before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Monaghan rallied to claim a 2-17 to 1-13 victory over Roscommon in Inniskeen to keep their Allianz Football League hopes on course, while Roscommon are now in relegation danger.

The Oriel County’s odds to win Division 1 have been slashed to 12/1 from 28/1 as a result of their triumph seeing them part of a four-way tie at the head of the division.

Another big mover in Division 1 is Donegal, whose odds were drastically cut to 5/1 from 18/1 off the back of their 0-12 to 0-06 win over Tyrone on Saturday.

The only side remaining in the Division 1 Outright betting, but not part of the four-way tie at the top, are Kerry. The Kingdom are now the 14/1 outsiders after they drifted out from 8/1 as a result of their 0-13 to 0-13 draw with Dublin at Austin Stack.

Dublin remain the favourites to win and have even shortened further to 4/7 from 8/11 despite the draw with Kerry.

Aoife Heffron, spokeswoman for BoyleSports, commented: “Monaghan have joined Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone in the tie for Division 1 dominance after their win over Roscommon saw them rest on seven points in the table and their odds shorten accordingly to 12/1 from 28/1.”

She added: “Dublin held onto their unbeaten run with a 0-13 to 0-13 draw against Kerry on Saturday and have been cut further as the Division 1 favourites as they are now 4/7 from 8/11.”

Allianz FL Division 1 - Outright Betting

Dublin 4/7

Donegal 5/1

Tyrone 5/1

Monaghan 12/1

Kerry 14/1