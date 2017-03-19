Hurley comeback short-lived as hamstring curse strikes again 19 March 2017





Cork's Brian Hurley.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cork's Brian Hurley.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cork manager Peadar Healy fears Brian Hurley's season is over after he suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Meath today.

The Castlehaven forward had only just returned after being out of action for the last eight months with the injury. Hurley was forced off with seven minutes remaining as the struggling Rebels had to settle for a draw after leading by nine points with 15 minutes to go.

“The results will be out during the week, but it looks like he won’t be available for the rest of the summer,” Healy told Cork's Red FM.

“He was going lovely inside in training and he’d a lot of work done in fairness to him, but that’s sport. That’s the way things are.”

Healy bemoaned his side's lack of killer instinct in the closing stages.

“We tried to defend the lead and sat back instead of keep playing like we did for the first 45 minutes. We had a few opportunities to kill off the game and we didn’t take them. It’s a point dropped for us, that’s it," he said.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. You’re going to get knock-backs, that’s sport. It’s a tough division and a real dogged division. You have to work very hard for results.”