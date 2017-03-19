McGrath relieved as Fermanagh stop the rot 19 March 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh's victory over Clare has boosted their hopes of retaining their Division 2 status, according to Pete McGrath.

Sean Quigley slotted 0-8 as the Ernesiders put a run of three straight defeats behind them with a 0-18 to 1-10 win at Brewster Park.

"The result was critically important coming off the back of three defeats; three difficult matches, Galway then away to Cork and away to Kildare," the veteran manager told RTE.

"It was vital we got a really good team performance today, which we did get, and then the result on top of that.

"It does leave us a bit of wriggle room in the sense that we've two matches left, our fate is still in our own hands and we've just got to bring the energy, focus and intent into next Sunday against Meath, which will be another challenging game down in Navan.

"The pitch was heavy, it was sodden. It was a day for hard work; getting men back, getting tackles in, making it difficult for them to create. Then when you have Sean on form with frees, that provides the outlet at the other end. There was a lot of hard work in the middle third."