Cooper clan welcome Andy Merrigan Cup's return after 25 years 19 March 2017





The Cooper family with the Andy Merrigan Cup.

Pic via Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) on Twitter.

Nice to see you again...

It's 25 years since Danny and Mark Cooper helped Dr Crokes to All-Ireland club football glory. Two days ago, their famous younger brother Colm - who was team mascot in 1992 - emulated them as Crokes defeated Slaughtneil to bring the Andy Merrigan Cup back to Killarney once again.

Here's a lovely picture of the Cooper clan with the biggest prize in club football.