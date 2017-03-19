FL4 round-up:round-up: Model march on 19 March 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford's Ben Brosnan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

It's five wins from five for promoted Wexford, who beat London by 0-13 to 0-9 in Wexford Park.

The Exiles, who are bottom of the table, led by three at the break, but Seamus McEnaney's men did enough to guarantee themselves third-tier football in 2018.

Unbeaten Westmeath are surely set to join the Slaneysiders in Division Three as they moved up the table onto nine points courtesy of a comfortable 0-19 to 0-14 defeat of Wicklow in Mullingar.

Westmeath's Ger Egan.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

And there were goals from Iain Corbett and Darragh Treacy in each half at Newcastlewest as Limerick enjoyed an exciting 2-11 to 0-15 win over Leitrim.