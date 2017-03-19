FL2: Quigley points the way for Ernemen 19 March 2017





Sean Quigley supplied eight points as Fermanagh boosted their survival prospects with victory over Clare in Enniskillen, 0-18 to 1-10.

Having lost their previous three outings, while the Banner County beat Cork last day out, Pete McGrath's charges went into this game rooted to the foot of the table but survived the loss of ace attacker Tomas Corrigan to injury after just eight minutes to prevail by five.

The hosts led by the odd point from 15 at the end of an opening period in which the teams were level four times. The sides were level for the fifth and final time when David Tubridy (free) added to Keelan Sexton's 46th-minute goal - 0-11 to 1-8 - but Fermanagh took control by hitting the next five points.

Aidan Breen and Quigley (three frees and a '45') got the scores that see the border county move off the bottom of the second division, with a massive meeting with Meath coming next weekend.

Fermanagh - T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor; C Murphy, B Mulrone (0-2), A Breen (0-3); E Donnelly, L Cullen; P McCusker (0-1), R Jones (0-1), R Lyons; E Courtney (0-2), S Quigley (0-8, 5f, 2'45), T Corrigan (0-1). Subs: E McManus for T Corrigan, D McCusker for C Murphy, J McMahon for R Lyons, D Keenan for E McManus, T McCaffrey for E Courtney, C Beacom for P McCusker.

Clare - Joe Hayes; M McMahon, K Harnett, John Hayes; L Markham, G Kelly, D Ryan; C O'Connor, G Brennan; C O'Dea, K Sexton (1-0), S Brennan; E Cleary (0-5, 3f), D Tubridy (0-4, 2f), J Malone (0-1). Subs: D Egan for C O'Dea, E Collins for John Hayes, S Malone for E Cleary, D Nagle for D Ryan.

Referee - M Duffy.