FL2: Tribe banish Oak Leaf in seven-goal thriller 19 March 2017





Galway's Danny Cummins celebrates scoring a goal during his side's All-Ireland qualifier clash against Derry in 2015.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Danny Cummins celebrates scoring a goal during his side's All-Ireland qualifier clash against Derry in 2015.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Serious drama in Tuam Stadium this afternoon, where Galway beat Derry by 5-15 to 2-15.

Despite delivering a thrilling contest, these teams appear to be moving in opposite directions and two divisions could well separate them in 2018.

The result sees the Tribesmen move within touching distance of top-flight football, while Damian Barton's men are now bottom of Division Two after five rounds of games.

Danny Cummins started the goalfest in the third minute but the visitors hit back with majors from Benny Heron and Emmett McGuckin before Tom Flynn responded on the stroke of half time. Still, Derry took a 2-10 to 2-7 lead into the break.

However, Kevin Walsh's charges had the wind at their backs in the second half and further goals from Johnny Heaney, top scorer Eamonn Brannigan (penalty) and substitute Shane Walsh saw them outscore their opponents by twelve points following the resumption to stay on Kildare's heels at the summit of the table.

The winners also missed a penalty in the 29th minute when Thomas Mallon denied Barry McHugh. Nine different Galway players found the target and Niall Loughlin top-scored for the relegation-threatened Ulster side, with 0-5.

Galway - R Lavelle; L Burke, D Walsh, C Sweeney; G O’Donnell (0-1), G Bradshaw, J Heaney (1-1); P Conroy, F O Curraoin; G Sice (0-2, 1f), T Flynn (1-1), E Brannigan (1-3, 1-0pen); D Cummins (1-1), M Daly (0-3), B McHugh (0-2, 1'45). Subs: S Walsh (1-1) for D Cummins, M Lundy for G Sice, M Farragher for G Bradshaw, L Silke for J Heaney, F Hanley for L Burke, E Tierney for P Conroy.

Derry - T Mallon; C McGrogan, C Nevin, N Keenan; M McEvoy, M Craig, N Forester; C McAtamney, J Kielt (0-5, 3f); D Tallon (0-1), B Heron (1-2), C McWilliams (0-1); E Lynn (0-1), E McGuckin (1-0), N Loughlin (0-5, 2f, 1'45). Subs: O Hegarty for C McGrogan, R Bell for N Loughlin, C Kielt for C Nevin, P Hagan for D Tallon, J Rocks for C McAtamney (BC).

Referee - R Hickey.