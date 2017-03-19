Brennan has no time to lick his wounds 19 March 2017





Ballyea's Gary Brennan with David Treacy of Cuala.

Gary Brennan certainly isn't feeling sorry for himself after Ballyea's All-Ireland club SHC final defeat to Cuala on St. Patrick's Day.

The dual star will return to action this afternoon when he captains the Clare footballers in their Allianz League clash with Fermanagh at Brewster Park. He replaces the injured Ciaran Russell at midfield for what will be his first appearance for Colm Collins' charges since the second round victory over Down on February 12.

The previous weekend, the Ennis-based schoolteacher played two games - which were 500km apart - in less than 24 hours for Ballyea and Clare against St Thomas' and Derry in the All-Ireland club SHC semi-final and Allianz Football League respectively.