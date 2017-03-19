Draw disappoints Fitzmaurice 19 March 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has words with a sideline official.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has words with a sideline official.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice expressed frustration at Kerry's failure to hold on for the win against Dublin.

Paul Mannion's last-gasp equaliser in Tralee last night means Dublin have now equalled the Kingdom's 34-game unbeaten run in league and championship.

"We're disappointed, of course," the Kerry manager is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"We're disappointed, absolutely, that we didn't win the game. To be fair, I'm proud of the lads from the point of view that Dublin got ahead of us down the stretch as they had done a good few times in the last couple of years and we kept at it and it looked like we were going to see it out.

"It was unfortunate that a mistake at the end led to a score. We would have loved to have won the day but a draw, we'll take it as well."

Fitzmaurice claimed it was harder for his side to win frees in the tough conditions.

"Some of the frees, to me, looked to be easier to get down at that end than on our side. It was (frustrating) at times. It's a pointless exercise giving out, it's a simple as that," he added.