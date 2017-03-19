Wilshere congratulates Crokes pair on win

19 March 2017

Colm Cooper celebrates after Dr Crokes' All-Ireland final victory over Slaughtneil and inset Jack Wilshere's congratulations tweet.

Jack Wilshere has tweeted his congratulations to Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan following their All-Ireland club SFC success with Dr Crokes on St. Patrick's Day.

The Arsenal and England midfielder, who is currently on loan to Bournemouth, was clearly happy for the long-serving pair and their Crokes team-mates. But can anyone tell us what the connection is?

 




