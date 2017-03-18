Team news: Promotion seeking Westmeath name strong 15 18 March 2017





Westmeath's Denis Glennon.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Westmeath's Denis Glennon.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Westmeath side that will play host to Wicklow in the Allianz FL Division 4 tomorrow has been announced.

Proceedings will get underway at TEG Cusack Park at 2pm.

Westmeath (Allianz FL v Wicklow) – Darren Quinn; Kevin Maguire, Frank Boyle, Mark McCallon; James Dolan, Jamie Gonoud, Noel Mulligan; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Denis Glennon; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, David Lynch.

