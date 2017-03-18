Team news: Promotion seeking Westmeath name strong 15

18 March 2017

Westmeath's Denis Glennon.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Westmeath side that will play host to Wicklow in the Allianz FL Division 4 tomorrow has been announced.

Proceedings will get underway at TEG Cusack Park at 2pm.

Westmeath (Allianz FL v Wicklow) – Darren Quinn; Kevin Maguire, Frank Boyle, Mark McCallon; James Dolan, Jamie Gonoud, Noel Mulligan; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Denis Glennon; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, David Lynch.

Follow all of this weekend's Allianz FL action on our Live Match Trackers this evening and tomorrow.




Most Read Stories

"O'Leary made a meal of it"

LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

"With the summer coming into view, people want to see us closing the gap"

Gooch coy on Kerry future

Every team is beatable, says Fitzmaurice

Schutte played through the pain barrier


Android app on Google Play