Maher set for spell on sideline 16 March 2017





Tipperary captain Brendan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland SHC final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Tipperary will possibly have to do without influential midfielder Brendan Maher for the remainder of the league.

The Premier County are already through to the NHL quarterfinals with one game to spare, but Maher is set for a spell on the sidelines after he damaged his AC joint.

Last year’s All-Ireland winning captain has been in excellent form so far this year and his absence will be a loss to Michael Ryan and his management team.

“It’s a big blow for Brendan because he was in great form,” Ryan told the Tipperary Star.

Tipp face Cork on Sunday week in the last round of league matches and they may well be without Donagh Maher who was suffering with mild concussion for the Kilkenny game last weekend.