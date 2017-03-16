Barrett raring to go 16 March 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has revealed that defender Cathal Barrett is on the verge of a comeback from injury.

Barrett has been out of action since having an operation on an ankle injury before Christmas.

However, the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman is edging back to full fitness after his rehab went to plan.

Ryan revealed to the Tipperary Star that Barrett was eager to get out on the playing field after a frustrating couple of months.

“Cathal is chomping at the bit and will be hard to hold. He is mad to get back out on the pitch,” said Ryan.

Barrett will add to the strength in depth that Tipp already possess as they prepare for the NHL quarterfinals.

