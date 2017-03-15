All-Star back in Clare fold 15 March 2017





Clare's Colm Galvin and Lester Ryan of Kilkenny.

Clare's Colm Galvin and Lester Ryan of Kilkenny.

The return of Colm Galvin is a big boost for the Clare hurlers ahead of their crucial Allianz HL Division 1A clash with Waterford

The 2013 All-Star midfielder hasn't featured for the Banner since a Munster Hurling League loss to Cork back in January.

There were reports that disciplinary reasons were behind his absence but now it has been confirmed that the All-Ireland winner is back in the Clare fold.

Galvin's Clonlara club-mate Cathal 'Tots' O'Connell has also returned to training.

The Donal Moloney/Gerry O'Connor managed side will be aiming to secure a place in the last eight of the league when they play host to the Deise on Sunday week.