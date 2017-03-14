Team news: Faithfuls make one change 14 March 2017





Offaly U21 joint manager James Stewart Offaly U21 joint manager James Stewart

Offaly have made one change to their team to face Laois in tomorrow night's Leinster U21 FC semi-final.

From the side that defeated Wexford a fortnight ago, Shannonbridge’s Ronan McEvoy comes in at corner forward in place of Jack Clancy, having replaced the Belmont man as a substitute at Gracefield 13 days ago.

James Stewart and Declan Farrell's charges meet the O'Moore County at Dr Cullen Park at 7:30pm on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to face either Dublin or Longford in the last-ever provincial final at this grade.

Offaly (Leinster U21 FC V Laois): Barry Rohan; Clint Horan, David Dempsey, Colm Doyle; Adam Mahon, Carl Stewart, PJ Daly; James Lalor, Jordan Hayes; Ciaran Farrell, Paddy Dunican, Jack Walsh; Ronan McEvoy, Ruairi McNamee, Shane Tierney.