Fixture-makers got it badly wrong, claims Davy 13 March 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Davy Fitzgerald had a dig at the GAA fixture-makers after Wexford upset the odds to secure promotion to Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League with a game to spare.

Fitzgerald maintained after yesterday's win over Offaly that the CCCC had set up the Division 1B fixtures for a final round promotion showdown between Galway and Limerick.

"Everything was kind of against us - the main match was meant to be the last game. They can have it now and do whatever they like. I don't care," he said.

"Wexford are put out to play Galway and Limerick in the first two games and it was all meant to come down to Galway and Limerick in the last game, so we are happy."

The Clare man also believes that Wexford GAA chiefs underestimated his side's chances of gaining promotion.

"I'm delighted, absolutely thrilled that we are up to Division 1A. It's hard to believe. The county board told me if I could get them there in two or three years, they'd be delighted.

"It was a massive ask. But I'm always a believer. I'll tell you, it rates right up there for me with what I have achieved, without a shadow of a doubt."