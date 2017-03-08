Hurley to hand Rebels a timely boost 08 March 2017





The return of Brian Hurley to competitive action will be a timely boost for the Cork footballers.

The talented forward has been sidelined for the past eight months after ripping his hamstring off the bone in a training match but he is looking forward to lining out for his club Castlehaven in a league fixture against Ballingeary on Sunday.

And if he comes through that unscathed, county boss Peadar Healy might be tempted to restore him to his starting 15 sooner than expected as the Rebels attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 defeat to Clare.

“I’m nearly there now,” Hurley told gaa.ie at a press-conference today to announce a partnership between the GAA and the RNLI aimed at reducing the number of people who lose their lives though drowning in Ireland.

“I've a lot of work done. It's been 8 months since the 2nd of March.

“I think I've the work done, it's just a matter of getting games underneath my belt now. Playing a full game on Sunday with the club in the league so that'll be a good start.”