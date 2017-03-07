Fitzmaurice: "I don't think a championship can cater for the weaker counties" 07 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his players.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice points out that there is no onus on a championship format to pander to weaker counties.

One of the criticisms of the Super 8 is that it will favour the stronger teams, but the Kerry manager - himself a former dual player - believes that's how major competitions have always worked:

“We will have the top teams playing off against each other at the right time of the year. I don’t think that’s a bad thing," he told The Irish Examiner. "I don’t think a championship can cater for the weaker counties.

"A championship is to find out who are the best teams, and if by late July or early August you don’t have the best teams standing, then there’s something wrong with the format.

"Every team gets two chances. I am not sure what more you could do unless there is a B championship, which a lot of counties don’t seem to want. So that’s a flawed argument. Are Barcelona or Real Madrid worried about bringing Granada up to their level in La Liga?

“In terms of having the eight best teams playing off — the home and away element is very attractive too — I think the whole thing is exciting."