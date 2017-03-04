"Donald Trump would have struggled to get a word in this week"

04 March 2017

Former Kerry great Tomas O'Se in the Nemo Rangers colours

Give the 'Super Eight' a chance - that's the message from Tomas O Se.

The GPA and CPA weren't happy with how the vote went against Congress last weekend and haven't been shy in having their respective voices heard but, writing in his Irish Independent column today, the Kerry great describes it as a small step in the right direction.

“Donald Trump would have struggled to get a word in this week, so many had to have their say on the implications of a championship 'Super Eight',” he states.

“We spend decades advocating the need for change then, when change comes, we jump straight down the throats of those behind it.

“Last weekend's decision is just a start, that's all. Nobody's being disregarded here. Nobody's being written out of anything. It's just a first stab at making things better. Give it a chance.”




