Homebird Murphy shines in 'Toughest Trade' 02 March 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael Murphy says his dream of playing for Donegal kept him from pursuing a career in a professional sport.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning captain featured on RTÉ2's The Toughest Trade programme last night, showing his recent stint in France when he trained with Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne, while ex-Welsh rugby international Shane Williams linked up with Murphy’s native Glenswilly.

Murphy confirmed in 2010 that he had turned down offers from a number of AFL clubs, going on to help his native county to an Ulster U21 triumph and All-Ireland final appearance that year before lifting the Sam Maguire Cup two years later.

“The professional life is something that would turn the heads of many Gaelic footballers, the opportunity to live your life as a professional,” Murphy stated on The Toughest Trade.

“I did get an opportunity a number of years back with Australian Rules, but my love for Donegal and really, really wanting to play football for Donegal at the time was my only dream. That has kept me there at it.”

On potentially having left a professional sports career behind him, he added: “There’s something lingering there...you’d love to be really analysed the way these players have been analysed and just see where it would bring you.

“But, do you know what, you can do that at amateur level too where I’m at.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved my time here (Clermont) and the lifestyle was fantastic, but I think I’ve made the right call.

“I’m happy where I am back home. That’s where I see myself.”