Leinster U21FC: Byrne on fire as Dubs wallop Westmeath 01 March 2017





©INPHO Westmeath's Liam O'Reilly and Brian Howard of Dublin©INPHO

The superb Aaron Byrne supplied both goals as holders Dublin eased to a facile 2-14 to 0-6 victory over Westmeath at Lakepoint.

The hosts went into the game on a high after beating Meath at the same venue seven days ago but they were no match for the defending champions tonight as Dessie Farrell’s charges hit the ground running to almost effortlessly set up a semi-final date with Longford - surprise victors over Kildare - in three weeks' time.

Even though the losers notched the first two and last two scores of the first half, they still trailed by five at the break after Dublin reeled off 1-6 in between.

Byrne’s tenth-minute goal had the holders in command from early on and they led by six points with eight minutes left in the first half, 1-5 to 0-2. Byrne also clipped over the fifth point to set the Dubs firmly on their way.

The Lake County had started promisingly by firing over the first two points of the night. Cian Murphy fisted the winners’ opening point in the eighth minute and Con O’Callaghan – who’d earlier been denied a goal by home goalkeeper Kevin Fagan - tied up the scores from a free before Byrne’s three-pointer propelled the favourites into a lead that they would not relinquish, netting at the second attempt after also being initially thwarted by Fagan.

Byrne and O’Callaghan (free) added to the visitors’ tally – with Sean Bugler rattling the crossbar in between. Glen O’Reilly made it 1-6 without reply, as the Dubs did enough to lead by five at the short whistle.

A late omission from the starting XV, Colm Basquel came into the Dublin team at half time. The Lake men notched the first point after the resumption but O’Callaghan’s free on 42 minutes had the reigning provincial champions ahead by double scores, 1-7 to 0-5. Na Fianna ace Byrne was in the mood from the edge of the square and he struck again to leave the margin at six with a quarter of the game left to play.

Eoin Murchan and O’Callaghan (two frees) added to the swelling winning tally before the brilliant Byrne cemented his Man of the Math status by registering his second goal of the night three minutes from the end – 2-11 to 0-5. Basquel helped himself to a brace of points in the final minute and Chris Sallier also got in on the act.

When Westmeath closed the scoring late on, it wasn’t as dramatic as when they did the same a week ago!

Dublin - E Comerford; D Byrne, S McMahon, S Clayton; C Murphy (0-1), C O’Shea, E Murchan (0-1); B Howard, A Foley; T Fox, S Bugler, G O’Reilly (0-1); A Byrne (2-3), C O’Callaghan (0-5, 4f), S Smith. Subs: C Basquel (0-2) for S Bugler, C Sallier (0-1) for S Smith, D Gavin for G O’Reilly, B Sholvin for T Fox, D McIlgorm for C O’Callaghan.

Westmeath - K Fagan; P Murray, R Wallace, B Sayeh; D Conway (0-1), M Kelly, M Darling; N Mitchell (0-1f), L O’Reilly; E O’Brien, R O'Toole (0-1), J Kearney; S Duncan, S Clavin, D Giles (0-2, 1f). Subs: I McGovern for D Conway, C Shanley (0-1) for E O’Brien, G Murray for J Kearney, C Dillon for M Kelly, T Adamson for R O’Toole, R Curley for S Clavin.

Referee - D Moore.