'It could be football first, hurling second' 27 February 2017





GAA Director General Paraic Duffy at the launch of his 2017 Annual Report ©INPHO/Donall Farmer GAA Director General Paraic Duffy at the launch of his 2017 Annual Report ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Next year’s All-Ireland finals could see the football decider taking place ahead of the hurling showpiece at Croke Park.

After Saturday’s Congress saw the motion passed to stage next year’s championship finals in August, GAA director general Paraic Duffy confirmed that August 19th and 26th would be the likely dates for the games – with a possibility of the football final being played first.

“The last two Sundays are what we are thinking of – there is no reason why it can’t be done,” Duffy is quoted saying by RTE Sport.

“It could be football first, hurling second. We’re open to that. We’ll look at what’s best in terms of the fixtures template.”