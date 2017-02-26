FL2: Banner stretched by upwardly-mobile Tribe 26 February 2017





Galway's Shane Walsh.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Galway's Shane Walsh.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Galway maintained their promotion charge with a workmanlike 3-13 to 1-11 victory over Clare at Salthill.

Eamonn Brannigan and Shane Walsh netted in the sixth and 30th minutes respectively for the dominant hosts, who were full value for their 2-8 to 0-5 interval advantage. Further overs from Johnny Heaney and Barry McHugh – who notched five in total - extended the gap to eleven points upon the restart.

Nine different men were on target today for Kevin Walsh’s team.

Without the influential Gary Brennan, the visitors came back into contention during the third quarter and Keelan Sexton’s 44th-minute goal helped them move within six.

But Gareth Bradshaw (1-2) delivered the Connacht champions’ third three-pointer 13 minutes later as they eased clear at the top of the Division Two table, with five points accrued out of a possible six.