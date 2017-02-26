'Take care on the roads' message for GAA fans 26 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway and Roscommon fans look on from the terraces at Pearse Stadium, Salthill during the Connacht SFC final.©INPHO/James Crombie.

GAA fans attending games today are advised to travel with caution as 'Storm Ewan' hits the country.

Met Éireann has issued national weather warnings for the latest storm system to affect Ireland.

The most severe warning is for Counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford, which have a status orange wind warning.

Winds of up to 120km/h - equivalent to 75mph - can be expected along southern and southeastern counties until early this afternoon.

There is a status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Last week, Storm Doris resulted in power cuts in Dublin, the midlands and parts of Connacht.

Make sure to bring the rain gear if you are heading to Corrigan Park, Belfast today. It's a wet morning there pic.twitter.com/ZefPQWl1gy — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) February 26, 2017