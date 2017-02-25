Congress: no official recognition for CPA as motion is withdrawn 25 February 2017





A bad day for the CPA (Club Players' Association) has been compounded by the withdrawal of a motion which sought to have the newly-formed body formally recognised by the GAA.

Motion 41 sought to recognise the CPA as the official representative body for club players at all grades eligible to play for adult teams, but it met opposition from delegates from Galway, Down, Longford and Sligo, while former GAA president Nickey Brennan suggested that the motion be withdrawn so that the GAA could engage with the CPA over the coming months.

"I would ask the proposer of this motion to withdraw it and allow discussions to take place between the GAA and the CPA in the coming months. The CPA needs to set out much more clearly what their Modus Operandi is about," Brennan said.

In proposing the motion, Wexford delegate Margaret Doyle said the GAA had nothing to fear from giving the CPA recognition: "We believe the CPA has a positive role to play in our Association. We believe they will not be a threat. They have stated their desire to work from within as members of the Association."

Tipperary also supported the motion, but decided to withdraw it. Earlier, the CPA were unable to speak on behalf of their members as their opposition to the introduction of the 'Super 8' format fell on deaf ears.