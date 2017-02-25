'The voice of club players has been heard' 25 February 2017





GAA Director General Paraic Duffy at the launch of his 2017 Annual Report ©INPHO/Donall Farmer GAA Director General Paraic Duffy at the launch of his 2017 Annual Report ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Páraic Duffy has insisted that the decision by Congress to pass the 'Super 8' motion was taken with club players in mind.

Delegates backed the controversial motion at Croke Park this morning, despite both the GPA and CPA - who were unable to speak on behalf of the 20,000 club players they represent - being opposed to it.

"It's a great vote; 66 and two-thirds is a very high bar to reach and I'm pleased that there's been a great debate within the Association for the last eight months about this. We've read a lot, talked a lot and I think it's a good democratic decision," the GAA director-general told Newstalk.

"We're trying something new and if it doesn't work out I'll be the first to say let's move on to something else. I think it's a sensible decision by the GAA. Let's see how it goes.

"We have to be prepared to try something and I think this is worth the experiment. If after three years we find it hasn't delivered we had hoped it would deliver, then we'll try something else."

He continued: "I think the voice of club players has been heard today in the motions that were passed. There's no doubt about that.

"The motions in relation to extra-time, the Christy Ring for All-Ireland championships, are for club players. I think it's clear the club players were heard."

Duffy rejected GPA chief executive Dermot Earley's claim that there wasn't enough consultation with the players on the matter.

"I totally disagree with that, I was totally surprised by that comment. This document was first published last August, there's been a huge amount of consolation.

"That just doesn't stand up for me. I was disappointed with that comment. If that's Dermot's view, so be it," he said.