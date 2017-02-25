Fitzgibbon Cup final: Mary I deny IT Carlow to retain crown 25 February 2017



Mary Immaculate College 3-24

IT Carlow 1-19

Mary I completed back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cup successes with a comfortable victory over surprise packets IT Carlow in today's final at Pearse Stadium.

Darragh O'Donovan, Aaron Gillane and substitute Pa Ryan all found the net in the second half as Jamie Wall - who has been confined to a wheelchair for the past three years - masterminded a memorable win for the Limerick teaching training college. In contrast, there was disappointment for the DJ Carey-managed IT Carlow, who were appearing in their first final and were over-reliant on Stephen 'Picky' Maher for scores. The Laois sharpshooter accounted for all but six points of their final tally.

With the breeze to their backs, Mary I dominated the first half to lead by double scores, 0-16 to 0-8, at the interval. They were never headed after Michael O'Neill, Gillane and Conor Twomey shot points inside the first four minutes. Maher opened IT Carlow's account a minute later, but scores form Darragh O'Donovan and Ronan Maher had the champions 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

Colin Dunford, Cha Dwyer and Maher replied for IT Carlow, but efforts from Colm Galvin and man of the match Cian Lynch left Mary I in control at the break.

Maher sent over two more frees to reduce the deficit after the restart before points from Michael O'Neill and Conor Twomey either side of O'Donovan's 36th minute goal effectively ended the game as a contest.

IT Carlow cut the gap with points from Marty Kavanagh and Maher before Gillane netted a 48th minute penalty.

Maher got a goal back for the losers with six minutes remaining, but Pa Ryan's late strike ensured Mary I had the final say.

Scorers - Mary I - A Gillane 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), D O’Donovan 1-3 (0-2 sl), R Maher 0-4 (0-3f), P Ryan 1-0, M O’Neill 0-3, C Lynch 0-3, C Twomey 0-3, C Galvin 0-1, L Meade 0-1, S Cahill 0-1. IT Carlow - S Maher 1-13 (0-12f), C Dunford 0-2, C Dwyer 0-2, M Kavanagh 0-1, C Bolger 0-1.