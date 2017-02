Congress: players up in arms over 'Super 8' decision 25 February 2017





Players not impressed by new 'Super 8' rule.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Players not impressed by new 'Super 8' rule.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Many GAA players have reacted angrily on social media to GAA Congress' decision to replace the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with a 'Super 8' round-robin format.

Despite both the GPA and CPA being opposed to the motion, 76% of delegates voted in favour of its introduction on a three-year trial basis from 2018.

Absolute joke about super8, all down to money and the GAAs greed. Money rules a voluntary organiation #GAAcongress17 #gaa — Ian Ryan (@ianryano89) February 25, 2017

Can't be bothered following Congress updates after super 8 is passed. 2021 before club players can get a fair deal, depressing thought. — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) February 25, 2017

Motion for super8 passes at congress decesions being made by people in suits without consulting people it actually effects #GAACongress17 — iain corbett (@iaincorbettt) February 25, 2017

The delegates and top table chiefs are not new to making fuck ups, but this is the mother of all fuck ups #super8 #Congress2017 — John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) February 25, 2017

RIP club football #congress — Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) February 25, 2017

Disappointing to realise in the modern day that players opinions count for absolutely nothing in how our own games are run #Super8 — Dean Ryan (@DeanRyan4) February 25, 2017

70% of players rejected #Super8 proposal, 76% of delegates supported it. Theres a serious disconnect here.... #GAAcongress17 — Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) February 25, 2017

Super 8 passed: the players of Ireland, both club & county are blatantly ignored by their delegates, it's some set-up they've got going #GAA — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) February 25, 2017

The level of disrespect shown to both club and county GAA players today is staggering. #Congress2017 — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 25, 2017

Players can't stand half what their county boards do or try yet it's them who speak on behalf of players at congress #mindboggling — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) February 25, 2017

Players club & county don't agree but who gives a fuck about them. It generates more & who cares about developing weaker counties. — Podge Collins (@PodgeCollins) February 25, 2017

I love Playing Gaelic Football, love watching Hurling.. But I hate the GAA.. — Kieran Lillis (@kieranlillis) February 25, 2017

The turkeys have voted for Christmas at Congress today! First steps on the road to professionalism. Don't worry about the rest #super8 — Brian Carroll (@BrianCarroll13) February 25, 2017

Congress & it's delegates are detached from reality. They're being conned by the commercial arm that now runs the GAA. So sad. #elitism — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 25, 2017