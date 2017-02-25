Congress: Galway motion withdrawn as Ring Cup winners get qualifier spot 25 February 2017





A general view of the Galway hurlers.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. A general view of the Galway hurlers.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

A Galway motion that sought to allow the county's minor, U21 and intermediate hurling teams join their senior counterparts in Leinster was withdrawn from the Congress clar.

Galway chairman Pat Kearney said he had taken the decision after receiving assurances that the GAA would establish a workgroup to assist them and Antrim.

A motion to allow the Christy Ring Cup winners to compete in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers in the same year as they win the second tier hurling competition was passed. This will apply from next year.

Meanwhile, delegates voted to allow the GPA to put forward one motion to Congress every year, while a motion was also passed allowing sponsorship on referees' gear.