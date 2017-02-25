Congress: All-Ireland finals are moving to August 25 February 2017





Croke Park ©INPHO/Tom Honan. Croke Park ©INPHO/Tom Honan.

Both the All-Ireland football and hurling finals will be played in August for three years from 2018 to 2020.

The motion, which aims to free up more time for club activity, was passed by a margin of 78%-22% at GAA Congress this morning. It will be the first time since 1903 that the GAA's showpiece games will be played before September.

The likely date for next year's All-Ireland SHC final is August 13, while the All-Ireland SFC final is set to be played on August 27. Cork secretary Frank Murphy spoke against the motion, pointing out that it would be difficult for his county board to schedule club games during the summer with so many dual players involved.

Meanwhile, there was 91% support for a motion calling for replays in all championship matches other than provincial and All-Ireland finals to be scrapped. It will also be introduced on a three-year experimental basis.