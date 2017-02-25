Team news: same again for unbeaten Deise 25 February 2017





Waterford's Patrick Hurney.

Waterford have named an unchanged team for the third game in-a-row ahead of tomorrow's local derby with Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park.

Both teams lead the way in Division 4 with four points each, so something has to give.

Waterford (SF v Wexford): Stephen Enright; Brian Looby, Thomas O'Gorman, Tadhg O hUallachain; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Cellaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Michael O'Halloran, Paul Whyte, Conor Murray; Donie Breathnach, Joey Veale, Patrick Hurney.