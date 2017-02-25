'Super 8' proposal passes with flying colours 25 February 2017





Annual Congress 2017

©INPHO Annual Congress 2017©INPHO

A round-robin system at the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final stage will be introduced next year after the so-called 'Super 8' motion was passed by a margin of 76%-24% at GAA Congress this morning.

Cork and the GPA were the only speakers against the controversial Motion 4, while Kerry, Meath, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan and former GAA president Sean Kelly all spoke in favour of its introduction. So one-sided was the debate that it prompted GAA president Aogan O Fearghail to ask if any of the delegates at Croke Park would like to speak against the motion.

The new structure will see the introduction of two four-team groups to replace the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals for the next three years.

The groupings in year one will be as follows:

Group 1 – Munster provincial winner, Connacht provincial winner, Ulster runner-up or team that defeats them in round 4 of the qualifiers, Leinster runner-up or team that defeats them in round 4.

Group 2 – Ulster provincial winner, Leinster provincial winner, Munster runner-up or team that defeats them in round 4 for the qualifiers, Connacht runner-up or team that defeats them in round 4.

The groups in the succeeding years will be determined by Central Council. Each team will play one home match, one away match, and one match at Croke Park.

In the All-Ireland semi-finals, the Group 1 quarter-final winner will play the Group 2 quarter-final runner-up, and the Group 2 quarter-final winner will play the Group 1 quarter-final runner-up. The All-Ireland semi-finals will both be played over the one weekend.