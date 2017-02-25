Tyrone chair hits back at penny-pinching claims 25 February 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Tyrone chairperson Roisin Jordan has stressed that the county's senior footballers have the full support of her county board.

Jordan has released a statement in which she responds to claims that penny-pinching is hurting morale within Mickey Harte's squad. The accusations were made by an unnamed player in an email sent to Newstalk's ‘Off The Ball’ programme on Thursday.

“In terms of finance, Tyrone are highly fortunate to have generous backers in the form of corporate sponsors and Club Tyrone,” the chairperson said.

“It is incumbent upon Tyrone GAA to ensure their investment is properly applied to GAA purposes. Let there be no doubt that everyone within Tyrone GAA are fully behind Mickey Harte and his county team.”

She added: “Within Tyrone GAA we avail of regular meetings between Executive officers, team management, and players liaison officers.

“It is at such meetings that we discuss a range of issues involving games, administration and finances. I welcome such a forum to allow for an exchange of views, so that each can explain and understand any constraints which may apply.

“Any major decisions involving funding, or curbing expenditure, will ultimately be decisions for Tyrone County Committee and not individuals, nor private emails exchanged between individuals.”