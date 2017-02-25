Team news: Pete rings the changes for Cork trip

25 February 2017

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has made five changes to his team for tomorrow's clash with Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Thomas Treacy, Mickey Jones, Ryan Hyde, Ryan Lyons and Eoin McManus replace Chris Snow, Cian McManus, Paddy Reihill, Cathal Beacom and Paul McCusker, who all started the home defeat to Galway a fortnight ago.

Hyde's inclusion at midfield sees Lee Cullen switch to the half back line.

Fermanagh (SF v Cork); T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, B Mulrone; D McCusker, R McCluskey, L Cullen; E Donnelly, R Hyde; A Breen, E McManus, R Lyons; E Courtney, S Quigley, T Corrigan.




