Offaly appoint Head of Operations but PRO post remains vacant 25 February 2017





O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly have become the latest county to appoint a Head of Operations.

Tullamore man Tom Moloney, who is father of county footballer Johnny, will be responsible for managing Offaly GAA’s entire commercial operations and the strategic direction of Gaelic games in the county. The former Offaly GAA coaching and games manager was chosen by an interview panel from Croke Park and Leinster Council for the newly-created full-time role which was advertised last November.

Among his duties will be to assist chairman Tommy Byrne, secretary Eamonn Cusack and treasurer Jimmy Hogan.

Meanwhile, Offaly still haven’t elected a PRO more than two months on from county convention. However, chairman Tommy Byrne is confident that the vacancy will be filled soon.