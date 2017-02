Team news: McStay announces Roscommon team 24 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has announced his team's starting line-up ahead of their Division 1 clash with Connacht rivals Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday evening.

Roscommon (NFL Div 1 v Mayo): Colm Lavin; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean McDermott, John McManus; Shane Killoran, Tadgh O’Rourke; Fintan Cregg, Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Tom Corcoran, Conor Devaney.

Throw in is 7pm.