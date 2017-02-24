Team news: Two changes for Cavan 24 February 2017





Cavan's Rory Dunne and Niall Sludden of Tyrone battle for possession during their Ulster SFC semi-final replay clash at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan's Rory Dunne and Niall Sludden of Tyrone battle for possession during their Ulster SFC semi-final replay clash at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The Cavan starting fifteen has been announced ahead of their all Ulster Allianz Football League clash with Tyrone on Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh.

Rory Dunne and Niall McDermott come into the side that earned a hard fought draw with Monaghan in the previous round.

Cavan (NFL Div 1 v Tyrone): James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Ciaran Beady, Martin Reilly, Rory Dunne; Killian Clarke, Tomas Corr; Dara McVeety, Niall Clerkin, Gerard Smith; Niall McDermott, Gearoid McKiernan, Sean Johnston.

Throw in is at 2:30pm.