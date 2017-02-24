Watch: club players tell just how badly they are treated 24 February 2017





From North to South and East to West, GAA Club Players from every province in Ireland have let their voices be heard in a plea to 'Fix the Fixtures.'



The Club Players Association have released a video that shows club players from all around Ireland recite their manifesto and put a face on just some of the members they currently have.



Over 20,000 gaels have joined the Club Players Association and you can too by registering for free today on www.gaaclubplayers.com. Now is the time to fix the fixtures!